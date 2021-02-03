Minneapolis police body cameras must be on at all times

You come back to the states./// yesterday the minneapolis mayor and police chief announced officers will no longer be allowed to turn off their body cameras to talk privately when they respond calls.

This comes after the widely publicized minneapolis police killing of george floyd last may.

New firsthand accounts accuse derek chauvin, the police officer who pressed his knee into floyd's neck ?

"* of using similar tactics on detainees over the years.

In those six similar cases, all involved people of color.

Heidi wilkins with diversity council says this decision o "body cameras don't solve the problem, what solves these problems is being able to get prosecution for crimes that are committed?

"*?

"* whether they're on camera or not."

This change joins a host of changes implemented