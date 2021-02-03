Groundhog Day 2021: Punxsutawney Phil's Prediction

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today which means six more weeks of winter.
The buck-toothed weather predicting rodent took his post this morning at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, PA.
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today which means six more weeks of winter.
The buck-toothed weather predicting rodent took his post this morning at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, PA.
Today, we'll be deciding once and for all... is Groundhog Day a time travel movie? If you disagree with our verdict, be sure to..
The lore goes that if the groundhog sees his shadow as he did this year, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't,..