Local vaccine updates

Rain are expected Sunday.

HighsSunday will be a tad cooler inthe mid-70s.

Chances for rainwill continue for the first900 MODERNA VACCINE DOSES WILLBE GIVEN TO PEOPLE IN LEE COUNTYUNDER AGE 65, IN WHAT ARE KNOWNAS ’EXCEPTION GROUPS.’ THESE AREPEOPLE WITH UNDERLYINGCONDITIONS MAKING THEM MORESUSCEPTIBLE TO COVID INFECTION.THOSE ELIGIBLE WILL BEIDENTIFIED THROUGH HEALTHRECORDS AND WILL BE CONTACTEDDIRECTLY.LEE HEALTH IS ALSO TRYING TOENSURE THOSE DUE FOR THEIRSECOND DOSE GET APPOINTMENTS.

ASWE REPORTED YESTERDAY, SOMEPEOPLE COULD NOT GET CONTACTEDDUE TO SPAM BLOCKERS MUTING LEEHEALTH’S CALL.

IF YOU HAVE *NOTBEEN CONTACTED TO MAARRANGEMENTS FOR A BOOSTER,YOU’RE ASKED TO EMAIL LEE DASHP-I-O AT F-L HEALTH DOT GOV.THE NEXT ROUND OF VACCINEAPPOINTMENTS AT PUBLIX STORESOPENS UP AT 6 A-M TOMORROW.

THEAPPOINTMENT WEBPAGE IS P