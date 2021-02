LIC employees in Coimbatore protest Centre's disinvestment move

LIC workers in Coimbatore protested against Centre's move of disinvestment in the corporation.

The protestors condemned Centre's move of disinvestment of LIC share in stock market.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the Centre will introduce the initial public offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation LTD.

(LIC) in 222 and will complete the divestments of Air India by 2022.