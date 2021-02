Taking the TN Democratic Party in a new direction p3

While Democrats in Washington try to figure out how to take advantage of their new control of the White House, as well as both Houses of Congress, Democrats in Tennessee are still trying to regain relevance in this deep red Republican state.

The person recently selected to take on that task, is Hendrell Remus, the new chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party.

He is our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week.

As a new major player in Tennessee politics, we welcome Mr. Remus to the program.