Shasta County Board of Supervisors vote to censure two board members

At Tuesday’s Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board members voted 3-to-2 to censure two of its own members.

Recovered.

Today -- the shasta county board of supervisors voted to censure 2 of their own.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at the chambers.

Ana what happens next?

I'm told that the board of supervisors just wants to move on.

Supervisors moty, rickert, and chimenti voted in favor to censure supervisors patrick henry jones and les baugh.

Supervisors jones and baugh voted against the censure.

<chimenti: i will now call for the vote.

Mary: thank you chair.

Supervisor chimenti?

Chimenti: yes.

Mary: supervisor moty?

Moty: yes mary: supervisor rickert?

Rickert: yes.

Mary: supervisor jones?

Jones: no.

Mary: supervisor baugh?

Baugh: no.

Chimenti: the motion passes 3-2.

And my sincere hope is that we can move on now and start addressing all the work that we have.

> there were many public speakers& either in person or by the phone.

Some for the censure-- even calling for a grand jury to get involved.

While others believed a censure against the 2 supervisors is not necessary.

<i honestly believe that you need to follow through with the censure.

It is a way to reprimand somebody who has not abided by the rules.

It is simple.

We make it so our children follow rules and when they don't there are consequences // i am calling to object to leonard moty and mary rickert wanting to censure patrick jones and les baugh for opening the bos chambers to the public.

> earlier this month, supervisors baugh and jones reopened the board chambers to the public, after the supervisors voted back in december to keep the chambers closed and hold meetings online.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count.