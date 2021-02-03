Private schools take measured approach to reopening

Private schools have been in class since september -- other have taken a more cautious approach.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome spoke with a few different schools in our area about how tey made the decisions right for their staff and kids.

It easy to forget just how much energy we get from the kids.

They are why we do what we do all day lon?

Emma jerome oara began welcoming their littlest kiddos back before christmas.

Phasing students in grade by grade.

Today - all students are back.

That some 500 kids who are adjusting to a new normal but who are happy to be here according to principal tammy conwa"?it has it daily challenges for sure, but it great to have the kids in the building and hear them laughing and playing and learnin?

Other schools in the area have been open for some time too "this has been just a great learning experience" eugene waldorf school has had their preschool throug third graders back in the clssroom since september as well -- but they've also been holding classes for 2nd and third grade outdoors under built structures "we think that's one of the big factors that has led to our success in not having to close any of the cohorts" and other schools have decided not to open up at all "families and students were looking for some sort of stabiltiy -- some sort of idea of what the next month was going to hold" at oak hill school - once they closed last spring -- they decided to stay closed.

It was the decision right for their school according to james pearson who said they didn't want to whip families around every time the metrics changed but what do parents and staff want?

To tell you the truit it's right down the middle.

Some won't feel safe until the majority of people are vaccinated.

Other poeple are ready to come back now" their timeline is considering coming back after spring break granted covid numbers are down and that their teachers are vaccinated