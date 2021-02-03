Goals for Southern Oregon by 2040

Ashland City Councilor and supporter of SO BLACC, Gina DuQuenne says some goals Medford's 2040 Vision Task Force has align with SO BLACC's agenda.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle looked into how its goals align with community members.

Medford's 2040 vision task force continues to work toward an ideal community over the next 20 years -- and it's taking note of some community concerns.

The task force surveyed people living in medford to get an idea on general feelings of the community.

More than 82 percent of respondents identified as white or caucasian.

Less than 1 percent of respondents identified as black or african american.

The survey found respondents of color were more likely to include concerns such as systemic racism, lack of resources for those who are heterosexual and cisgender and lack of representation.

Sot: it kind of goes back a little bit to soblacc's agenda and something that's very near and dear to my heart educate yourself and then be present.

Part of soblacc's agenda i believe had on there to the political part of it, get involved in your community.

In the meeting the task force had today there were 5 areas of focus -- directly addressing community concerns.

Duquenne says