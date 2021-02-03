WEB EXTRA: Flags At Half-Staff Outside FBI Miami Field Office

Flags outside the FBI Miami Field Office in Miramar are flying at half-staff.
Two agents were shot and killed and three others injured while serving a warrant in Sunrise Tuesday, according to the FBI.
Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed Tuesday morning while serving a search..