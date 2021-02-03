LIVE: Monica @Capiol gov override

City to 196.

Lawmakers reconvened today in frankfort.

At the top of their agenda?

Governor andy beshear's recent vetoes over a governor's power in a state of emergency.

Earlier in the house....it should come as no surprise the republican majority voted to override all four bills the governor vetoed .

A big one is house bill one...it deals with how to re-open the economy in a state of emergency.

If you remember republicans protesting during the shutdown to reopen businesses despite the governor refusing.

Democrats on the house floor still gave one last push saying representatives should think of the lives lost to covid- 19.

Rachel roberts, newport "i don't see how this bill saves lives.

As a americans we lost the most americans in january and here we are looking to make it more even more confusing for business to adhere to guidelines."

The other bills also referring to gubernatorial powers...specifical ly house bill 2...gives more powers to the attorney general to over see abortions.

Many of these overrides though, will go to court to continue to be discussed.

