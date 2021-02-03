1 dead after vehicle leaves the road

A man died when his car left the road and headed down into a dry canal on Table Mountain Boulevard.

Incident.

### we have new details tonight on the deadly crash into a dry canal north of oroville ((show map)) on table mountain boulevard yesterday just after 4 p-m.

The california highway patrol says the man was driving his 19-95 nissan pathfinder southbound when he left the roadway..

Went into a dry canal and collided with the embankment.

We are working to find out the name of the man who died there on the scene.

The c-h-p says they do no* know how fast he was going or if drugs or