Great Northwest Day goes virtual

<<kq2 madeline mcclain reportingfunding rural education, investing in high- speed internet, supporting covid-19 recovery and reopening, and increasing access to healthcare.those are the marching orders from a group of northwest missourians to the state.annette weeks, great northwest day organizer: "there's nothing like being in person at the capitol with the legislators discussing our priorities."the annual -- great northwest day at the capitol -- wasn't ááatáá the capitol this year due to the pandemic.one of the event organizers annette weeks says while the format changed -- the overarching goal didn't.

Annette weeks, great northwest day organizer: "when we go down as one voice from this part of the state that has high impact."each year the organizers select priorities important to people in northwest communities and take those concerns and hopes to state lawmakers and officials.

Priorities this year -- education funding, covid-19 recovery, rural healthcare, and access to high-speed internet.gov.

Mike parson: "we know we can do a lot more in telehealth and education, but we got to get the broadband problem fixed.

We are going to put additional money in that to get it done."annette weeks, great northwest day organizer: "it was great to have governor parson with us and he knew immediately what our four priorities were and he spoke to those."one of the issues highlighted by all groups as a priority -- make it easier for the state to collect online sales tax.

Critics say that gives online businesses an unfair advantage over brick-and-mortar stores.gov.

Mike parson, r-missouri: "as we've seen over the last 10 months, year, it has absolutely crushed our small businesses in our state and we really got to address that issue."organizers say they've been happy to see everyone adapt with the event this year but...annette weeks, great northwest day organizer: "we've also acknowledged there's nothing that can replace 350 of us being together in one place advocating for northwest missouri.reporting in st.

Joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news.> great northwest day continues tomorrow -- this time economic director rob dixon will join the group via facebook life.

