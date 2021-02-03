PKG: gun violence 11 pm version

Add two more lives to this weekend's deadly shootings and that's four families grieving in lexington because of gun violence.

And as abc 36's monica harkins reports...those working to prevent this kind of crime say anyone can get involved to make a change.

L3: abc 36 news white "it takes a village" lexington police ask for help battling gun violence marcus patrick: "it's much larger than any one individual" it only takes one shot...to take a life...but that one moment can affect hundreds of people.

"patrick: the saying that, you know, was thrown around quite a bit is still exist today, it takes a village.

And so we have to be that village for our community."

Marcus patrick works in urban impact for lexington leadership foundation.... to try to prevent gun violence...he says while he didn't grow up in lexington...he knows what it's like to lose friends because of crime.

Patrick: the same symptoms exist, and we have to continue to fight to alleviate those."

Fight to save lives...so the four young men shot and killed in january in lexington.....john harris...dominico cloyd...bryan green... and lonnie oxendine...are remembered as people, not numbers.

Lexington police urge the community to harness that and stand up.

Gordon: "once they realize that people aren't going to stand by and take this, then that's when we can help help change our city to become more safe."

Sgt.

Donnell gordon says the lexington police department also needs people to submit tips about these shootings...because police can't do it alone.

"gordon: let's bring some justice for these for these families that are out there hurting because they lost their loved one."

So where can people start?

Patrick: "love your neighbors."

Patrick says no matter the problem...he chooses to start from the heart.

"we need to love, love ourselves and know what that feels like so that we can spread that to others, and love it."

In lexington monica harkins abc