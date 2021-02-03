Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare has a new cycling class for those diagnosed with Parkinson's Disea

Home-based healthcare has a new cycling classthat benefits those who are diagnosed with parkinson's disease.kq2's mitchell riberal spoke with a man who says the class is beneficial for him to participate in <<<<<<<<<<<<<< mitchell riberal reportingnat sound (feet pedaling on bike) "hardwork is gonna get me through this, so i'm here," bruce byrd bruce byrd was diagnosed with m-s-a in november of 2020.

But his diagnosis was wrong"we just went to the male clinic last week and the doctor changed the diagnosis to parkinsons."

Byrd and the news hit hard"oh it was, it was like a bomb shell" - byrdparkinson's disease impacts a person's central nervous system which causes a loss of control over movement which gets worse over time...but byrd and others are not out of options,freudenthal home-based healthcare's new cycling classhelps parkinson's patients keep the body engaged "forsure their supposed to have a good time, but we also know exercise is helping the disease and is helping the symptoms. i think this should be the number 1 focus, that hey this exercise is helping you."

Stephanie gerlach, teachereach rider is paired up with a volunteer who manages the speed but at times, the rider goes longer than the volunteer"my partner's name was tom.

Let's just say i was the one who quit before him, (laugh), so he told me it was ok to let it go.

That's the great thing about it, they're competitive about it, so they are better than some of the volunteers even with their age and our age, so that's great."

Volunteer patrickriding in a group helps the class fight back against the disease together..."it's really really important to have them do it in a group, go around, pushing each other to do a little bit more and to get the most out of it" - stephanie.and it makes the volunteers and riders become more of a family.

"it's like the first day i came, it was like i went to somebody's house and they had adopted me and i was apart of their family"(nat sound, of the riders talking to each other)reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal classes are tuesdays and fridays at 12:30pm at the east hills shopping centerthey do only have limited bikes right now but are trying to fundraise so they can afford