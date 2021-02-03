Missouri National Guard to hold mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Harrison and Livingston counties

Week.

Missouri governor mike parson announcing today 2 new site locations for week 2 of covid- 19 mass vaccinations.

The first site for our region will be held this thursday in chillicothe it will be at the united methodist church, 14-14 walnut street,from 8:30 a-m until 5 p-m or until supplies run out.

The second site will be on saturday in bethany at the south harrison high school the hours will be the same 8:30 a-m to 5 p-m or until supplies run out.