Missouri National Guard to hold mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Harrison and Livingston counties
Missouri governor mike parson announcing today 2 new site locations for week 2 of covid- 19 mass vaccinations.
The first site for our region will be held this thursday in chillicothe it will be at the united methodist church, 14-14 walnut street,from 8:30 a-m until 5 p-m or until supplies run out.
The second site will be on saturday in bethany at the south harrison high school the hours will be the same 8:30 a-m to 5 p-m or until supplies run out.
