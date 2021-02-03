Second round of COVID-19 vaccines administered at Coast Coliseum

Today at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum the second dose of COVID vaccines went out to patients.

Booking line opens.

- - today at the mississippi coast- coliseum the second dose- covid vaccines went out to- patients.

- the mississippi department of - health prepared to give 210 - second doses of the moderna - vaccine to those who recieved - their first dose in early - january.

Most people who are no- qualifying for their second dos- are healthcare- workers and patients in long- term care facilities.

These - people were sent an email from- the mississippi - department of health with an- appointment time to receive - their - second dose and the vacination- process was complete in - about 45 minutes.

- - sarah ranatza, dental assistant- gulf coast- pederatic dentistry:- " i got my second dose of the medera vaccine, i'm super - excited i'm ready for - this to be finished.

The first- dose i just had a sore arm like- the first day a few days later,- i - had some redness around the - injection sight but everything- went back to normal.

I- just want to make sure everybod- stay safe and being in the- - - - dental field, being in people's- mouths, i just want to keep - everybody safe and keep myself- safe..- friday is next day the coliseum- will distribute second doses of- covid vaccines so continue to - check your