Making History featuring Joan Hampton

Every Tuesday here on WXXV we will feature a person here on the Coast who is making a difference.

- today news 25's sabria reid - introduces us to joan hampton.- - she refers to herself as a hope- dealer.

- joan hampton is a licensed- professional councelor and- owner of oasis mental wellness- in gulfport.- as owner of her own practice- she's making black history.

- joan grew up in daleville - mississippi, a small town right- outside of meridian.

In 2017 sh- moved to the coast to start - her own private practice helpin- gulf coast residents.

Joan- hampton, licensed professional- counselor: "it's amazing to be black councelor because when i- was younger counceling was not- talked about."

- - joan wasn't exposed to black- councelors until she was an - adult.

After changing her major- in college numberous times, - she decided to take a break fro- school, hoping to find- her passion.- joan hampton, licensed- professional counselor: - i took this job as a secretary- because i needed to work and- when i got there and i- started seeing the people and - see how their lives were change- by- counceling i knew what i wanted- to do, there was never a- - - - question in that moment.

I was- placed here to find my destiny- and i did."

Represention matter as a secretary for black female- therapists, she was insprired t- go back to school and become- one.- joan hampton, licensed- professional counselor: - "it's important for me to put m face out there and show them he- someone looks - like you can understand you."

Sabria reid, news 25: - "joan hampton has worked with - - - thousands of mississippians all- across the state but she's most- rewarded watch her clinents - transform into their- best selves."

She reconizes her position as a- asset to beter peoples- lives.- joan hampton, licensed- professional counselor: - "i'm here to tell people you ca have jesus, you can have church- you can have a councelor too.

W- all work together those are - tools and coping skills to help- you be the best you."

Adminstrative assistant ashley- williams tells news 25, some- people are comforted when they- realize their councelor is a- black woman.- ashley williams, admin- assistant:- - - - "as soon as she opens that i se a wider look on people's faces- and it's almost a - sigh of relief to where it's- like somebody looks like me.- it's incredible just to see - - - and it's every single day i get- to see it."

Joan has been awared several- awards for her work in- mississippi, including being- named as 1 of 100 gulf coast- women to know in 2020.- she's a co-author of a novel, - "mind your mental health" wit 20- other powerful women of color,- where she shares her own- personal story with mental- health.

But what brought her to- tears was when a young black- client showed her appreciation- for the growth she made.

Joan - hampton, licensed professional- counselor: "she brought me an ornament that has all is calm o- it and she said, ms. joan thank- you for making me calm and i'm- not a cryer, i boohood."

As she continues working with - non-profit groups, women- and childeren along the coast,- joan is spreading mental health- awareness to communities of - color all across mississippi.

- in gulfport, sabria reid, news- 25.

