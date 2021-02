Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in Aligarh

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in UP's Aligarh.

The girl was gang-raped by around three unknown assailants.

Police has registered an FIR and attempts are being made to arrest the accused.

Speaking to media, SP (Rural) of Aligarh, Shubham Patel said, "We got to know of the incident yesterday.

The girl's family members said when she went out on the field, she was raped by three assailants." "Police has registered an FIR and attempts are being made to arrest the accused," he added.