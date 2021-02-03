Former FBI Agent Shares Perspective On Shooting In Sunrise That Killed 2, Injured 3 Others

CBS4's Karli Barnett shares what retired FBI Agent Richard Kolko had to say about Tuesday's deadly shooting.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2LdEbyB
CBS4's Karli Barnett shares what retired FBI Agent Richard Kolko had to say about Tuesday's deadly shooting.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2LdEbyB
Protecting our protectors. After a deadly tragedy, FOX 4 gets expert advice on the technology and tactics to keep our law..
CBS4's Keith Jones has more on the lives of the special agents who died doing what they “loved to do to keep the American people..