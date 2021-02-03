Tennessee pulls Roc Taylor's scholarship day before signing day

Signing day is what oxford's roc taylor has dreamed of for years.

The moment he makes it official with the school of his choice.

Well since april, thats been tennessee for the wide reciever, but the vols got cold feet on signing day eve.... pulling the senior's scholarship.

Roc never heard from anyone on the tennesee staff, his high school coach, keith etheredge had to share the news.

Etheredge says it's rare to have a team back out on a player the day before signing day.

Especially one who's stayed true even through the coaching chanages and ncaa violations.

The yellow jacket fans were literally ready to rep big orange wednesday, supporting their teammate.

I went to the stor got him a tennessee hat, got him a shirt, got him everything.

Everything was set up, everything was planned, then we get that call this morning, so, it just threw a wrench in everything.

Other schools have jumped on this opportunity to extend their offers to roc, as of now he still plans to sign on national signing day.

Etherede says he's been telling roc all day, the lord has a plan, that's bigger than going to play at tennessee.

Taylor is a three star, who caught 17 touchdowns in 2020 for the yellow jackets.

We wish him