NJCAA Softball: MGCCC vs. Northwest Florida

- the last time the mississippi - gulf coast softball team took - the - diamond at home... the lady - bulldogs hit a walk-off home- run... to remain perfect... at- 14-0.

- almost 11 months and a global - pandemic later... they're - finally - back at home... but no longer - perfect.- gulf coast off to a 2-2 start..- one of those losses coming at - the hands of northwest- florida... perhaps looking- for a little revenge.

- we pick it up bottom second...- passed ball, on the lady- raiders... and caroline moore - takes off for home... but she's- tagged out, on a bang-bang- play... dust makes it impossibl- to- tell if she got there or not...- inning over.- now drea morgan was crusing - through the first two - frames... but gets tagged - here... first hit of the game - given up... and it's gone...- ivey hill... over the hill... - and the ivy, if - this was wrigley field... but - it's not... lady raiders explod- for three home runs... and seve- runs in the inning.

- but the lady bulldogs have a- bopper of their own...- poplarville alum rakeya - travis... laces one back up the- middle... - she was hitting over .600, last- season... and here comes- sarah brannan... first run of - the game, for gulf coast... - gotta - start somewhere.- next up to bat... another forme- hornet... except this one from- east central... alexis laughlin- goes five hole, through the - second baseman's legs... and- here comes travis rounding- third... going for broke... and- this must've been a heck of a - throw... because the lady - raiders gun her down at the - plate... head - coach eric neel furious with th- call... hard to blame him... bu- this is so close... i'll let yo- be the judge.

- anyway... fast-forward to the - bottom of the seventh... and- it's- laughlin again... this time...- to win the game... as gulf coas- comes all the way back... to- walk it off... the second - straight- home game ending in a home- walk-off... just separated by - almost a year... 334 days... ar- you kidding me... what a game.- - 10-9 is your final, in game 1..- but hard to make two of those - comebacks, in the same day... a- the lady bulldogs drop- game 2... 12-4, in six innings.- they got blanked, 9- nothing...- in their first meeting.