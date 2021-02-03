6A Girls Soccer South State Championship Game: Gulfport vs. Oak Grove

The Gulfport Lady Admirals are the defending 6A state champions for a reason, having lost just one game over the last two years and that game was on the road.

- gulfport hosting oak grove, for- the right to go to- state... lady admirals beat the- lady warriors, 4- - nothing... three months ago,- tomorrow.

- we pick it up second half, of a- scoreless game... but i've- been told good things happen- when i show up... dangerous bal- inside the 18... abby badurak..- left foot one-time... - goallllllllll... what a moment,- for the sophomore...- first goal of the game... and i- comes in the 56th minute... big- time- group hug, for the lady - admirals.

- but this oak grove team refusin- to go away... shot gets - deflected... and somehow goes - over the head of abbie sawyer..- probably the first time i've- said her name all year... cause- she - never gives up goals... truly - un-lucky there... 78th minute - strike, for the lady warriors.- but now oak grove with a chance- to win it in regulation...- and gulfport head coach chris - pryor said after the game...- this- save by sawyer... is the play - where he felt like the mometum- had - swung... back in his team's - favor.- and since when has 80 minutes o- high school soccer ever - been enough... first overtime - period... and just look at this- build - up, for gulfport... ole miss- commit kate smith onto- badurak... cross comes in... an- it's allie gant... who says she- can't... nobody... absolutely - nobody... lady admirals strike- first, in o-t... and they strik- last.

- which means gulfport... is- heading back to the 6-a state - championship... 2-1 final...- took 100 minutes to get the job- done... but the admirals make i- happen... their fifth south - state - title, in school history... now- going for their third... gold - ball.

- - "it only gets harder as you mov- through the - playoffs.

I think our battles - with george county and biloxi - got us prepared for this, a - mental game.

I don't think it - was a physical match.

I don't - - - think it was anything else but- who wanted it more, who's going- to make the most mistakes and i- think that some of- the rivalries that we've had- moving through, kind of prepare- - - - us for it.

W'eve got some - players, yeah, that have played- in a state championship last- year, but this is a new - team, new expectations.

The - pressure was on.

But now, i fee- like it's - anybody's game.

It's a one-game- season now."- gulfport gets madison central,- in saturday's title game... set- to kick off, at 4 p-m... from - brandon