New at ten -- the alabama state legislative session kicked off today.

Governor kay ivey delivered a "virtual" state of the state address to mark the first day.

She singled out health-care workers, small businesses, teachers, lawmakers and others who worked through an unprecedented year - and thanked all alabamians for pulling together during this difficult time.

While acknowledging the struggles we've all been through, governor ivey used her address to sound a positive note - looking ahead to a future she says is getting better!

The governor laid out three pieces of legislation she is hoping to sign within the first weeks of the new session that started tuesday.

The governor also wants the "alabama jobs act" renewed.

It's an incentive program to bring more businesses to the state.

Before it expired at the end of last year - it brought in more than 32-thousand jobs - including the mazda toyota plant here in huntsville.

And - ivey also wants a law that protects businesses and medical providers from - in her words - "frivilous lawsuits because of covid-19.

Teachers will benefit from the state's strong economy.

The governor also highlighted the state's investments in internet connectivity - mental health facilities - and roadandinfrastructure projects supported by "rebuild alabama" gasoline taxes.

She expressed frustration over gambling - saying she's not a - quote - "out front champion" bu promises to work with lawmakers.