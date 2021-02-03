Skip to main content
Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Minnesota has new Coronavirus numbers

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm shares optimism on some fronts

Mph wednesday today the minnesota department of health is reporting more than 600 new cases of coronavirus and 8 new deaths.

More than 83?

"* hundred cases are active in the state.

M?

"**h commissioner jan malcolm says the positivity rate, though, is improving.

Xxx "the seven day average testing positivity rate is now at 4.4 percent, which is below that 5 percent caution level that we've been watching so closely, and it has been below 5 percent for several days now, which is a very good sign there's also some good news from minnesota's long term care facilities.

M?

"*d?

"*h sa the state averaged 64 new covid cases per day in all congregate care facilities.

That's the first time september we've seen numbers

