Baldwin Superintendent appointed to vaccine distribution group

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Noris Price is one of thirteen superintendents selected to work with the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health to develop vaccination rollout plans for educators and school staff.

