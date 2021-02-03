International Boxing Hall of Fame announces induction postponement for second straight year

Three classes will be enshrined in 2022.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota announces that it will postpone induction weekend for the second straight year amid the pandemic.

Fame in canastota will wait another year to ring the bell for itsinl announced today it is postponing its celebratory weekend for the second straight year due to the unknowns of the ongoing pandemic.

This summer - the classes of 2020 and 2021 were set to be honored together after last year's cancellation.

Now - a trio of classes will be inducted next june.

The hall is already dubbing it an induction trilogy.

Some big names from the class of 2020 include 'sugar' shane mosely - bernard hopkins - juan manuel marquez and the first female boxing inductees.

The class of 2021 is a big one - bringing floyd mayweather - laila ali - and wladimir klitschko to canastota.

Voting for the class of 2022 will take place in the fall - and will be announced along with a schedule and ticket information for the induction trilogy by the end of the year.

