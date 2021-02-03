Gold worth over Rs 29 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

The customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 588 gms of gold worth over Rs 29.74 lakhs.
Gold has been seized from the custody of around 2 passengers.
The passengers arrived from Dubai and Singapore.
The customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 4.15 kg of gold worth over Rs 2 crore. Around 7 passengers have been..
Customs officers in south India discovered a secret haul of four kilograms of saffron and nearly two kilograms of gold in recent..