Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO, says 'This isn't about retiring' | Oneindia News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday that he would stand aside later this year as chief executive of the company he built from a startup into one of the world's most valuable firms. The world's richest person based on his Amazon stake, Bezos said he will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter, handing over the CEO role to Andy Jassy, who heads Amazon Web Services.

