Aero India 2021 has truly gone digital, global: Rajnath Singh

While addressing at the Aero India Show in Bengaluru on February 03, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Despite the constraints caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year's event.

It is coming from the world's leading nations in the field of military and aviation." "The Aero India 21 will display the vast potential of India, and the multifarious opportunities that our country offers in the field of defence and aerospace sector.

It also promises to be the World's First Ever Hybrid Aero and Defence exhibition," he added.

"In order to maximize the reach and participation, event is being conducted in a hybrid format with a concurrent Virtual Exhibition which will integrate Seminars, B2B interactions etc.

It'll be not incorrect to say, that Aero India 21 has truly gone digital and global," Defence Minister further stated.