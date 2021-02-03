The discovery of the new species of giant deep-sea fish in deep Suruga Bay. (JAMSTEC/Newsflash)

This is the moment marine scientists carry out tests on a newly-discovered alpha-predator fish species undiscovered until now as it lives at least a kilometre underwater in pitch darkness on the sea bottom.A research team from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) discovered the new species off Suruga Bay in Japan’s prefecture of Shizuoka during a longline fishing trip in 2016.A report of the new discovery was made public in the British scientific journal 'Scientific Reports' on 25th January.The newly-discovered fish, scientifically named 'Narcetes shonanmaruae', is believed to be a top predator and a member of the Slickheads (nakedheads), or Alepocephalidae, which is a family of deepwater fish most common below 1,000 metres (3,300 feet).(JAMSTEC/Newsflash)