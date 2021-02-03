The chameleons found in the airport of Queretaro. (@GUARDIA.NACIONAL.MX/Newsflash)

The Mexican authorities have seized 39 crocodiles, eight turtles and two chameleons in three different operations across three different states.The raids were announced by the Attorney General of Mexico (FGR) and the National Guard (GN) in official statements on 30th January.The FGR announced members of the Federal Ministerial Police (PFM) based in the municipality of Villaflores in the Mexican state of Chiapas were contacted by an unnamed citizen who alerted them about the possible illegal trafficking of crocodiles.