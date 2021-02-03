Farmer Protest: After Rihanna and Greta support farmers' protest, Govt reacts sharply| Oneindia News

With Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and more foreign voices taking the farmer protest to the world with their tweets, the government today put out a sharp statement warning against the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has informed the Rajya Sabha that the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the Delhi borders has caused huge losses to the central government and nearby states where the farmers have been camping.

Delhi Police has today announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who provided information on actor Deep Sidhu.

