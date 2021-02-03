Sea otters are playing in the snow at Shedd Aquarium. (Shedd Aquarium,Brenna Hernandez/Newsflash)

This is the moment a bevy of otters enjoys a nibble of fresh snow after a blizzard in Chicago.The video was filmed at Shedd Aquarium in the city of Chicago in the US state of Illinois, and the footage was shared on the park’s YouTube channel on 28th January.After a recent snowstorm brought 15 centimetres (6 inches) of thick snow, sea otters Kiana, Luna, Yaku, Cooper and Watson enjoyed frolicking in the mounds of ice.(Shedd Aquarium,Brenna Hernandez/Newsflash)