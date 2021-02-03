Oxford vaccine reduces transmission of Covid-19, study suggests

A single dose of the Oxford vaccine may reduce transmission of coronavirus by two-thirds, according to a new study.

The news provides a major boost to the UK’s recommendation that the second jab should be delayed for up to 12 weeks.

Researchers said the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab offers protection of 76% for up to three months and may reduce transmission by 67%, with efficacy rising to 82.4% after the second dose 12 weeks later.

The data from the study by the University of Oxford, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, supports the four to 12-week prime-boost dosing interval that many global regulators have recommended.