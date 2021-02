Tribes of Europa Season 1 Trailer - Netflix

Tribes of Europa Season 1 - New Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: 2074.

In the wake of a mysterious global disaster, war rages between the Tribes that have emerged from the wreckage of Europe.

Three siblings from the peaceful Origines tribe - Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) - are separated and forced to forge their own paths in an action-packed fight for the future of this new Europa.

Tribes of Europa premieres on Netflix on February 19, 2021.