Stunning footage shows an incredible skydive over the Pyramids of Giza.

This stunning footage shows an incredibly rare skydive directly over the Pyramids.Yair Gallardo and his crew took off from a nearby military base in Egypt, before making the spectacular jump over the iconic World Heritage site in Giza. Yair, 43, from Mexico, said: "This was the most exciting experience of my life."More people have reached the summit of Everest than jumped over Giza.

I have a check mark on my heart."