Stunning footage shows an incredible skydive over the Pyramids of Giza.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

This stunning footage shows an incredibly rare skydive directly over the Pyramids.Yair Gallardo and his crew took off from a nearby military base in Egypt, before making the spectacular jump over the iconic World Heritage site in Giza. Yair, 43, from Mexico, said: "This was the most exciting experience of my life."More people have reached the summit of Everest than jumped over Giza.

