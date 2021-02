Video of Aerobics instructor dancing during military coup goes viral | Oneindia News

A video of a female aerobics instructor dancing meters away from the military coup has gone viral on social media.

In the video, while Khing Wai dances oblivious to what's happening behind her, army vehicles seem to be rushing towards the parliament.

The video since has gained more than 11 million views and been shared widely.

