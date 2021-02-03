A mother of two has crocheted a replica of Bernie Sanders

A mother of two has crocheted a replica of Bernie Sanders after a picture of him went viral.Michelle Clemes, from Plymouth, took up crocheting 4 years ago when she was recovering form an operation and has been handcrafting her creations ever since. The 51-year-old decided to create Bernie Sanders after she saw that a picture of him was turned into a meme and went viralMichelle, a self-taught crocheter said: "I watched the inauguration of president Biden, little Bernie Sanders was sat in the background with his coat and his mittens on and then he became a meme and was all over the news."She added: "Knowing crochet techniques, I knew the basics of what I wanted to do, got a picture of him and decided I'd give it a go and he took me about 12 hours."Since posting her creation of Bernie online, Michelle has been inundated with requests to make more."The response was amazing.

I've had people asking me to make them a little Bernie Sanders and for the pattern." Michelle said.