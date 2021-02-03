People still dealing with major mail delays more than a month into 2021

Many of us had a package or letter that arrived late over the holidays, but we understood that the massive influx of packages was causing the problem.
Now, more than a month into the new year, things are not really improving.
Many of us had a package or letter that arrived late over the holidays, but we understood that the massive influx of packages was causing the problem.
Now, more than a month into the new year, things are not really improving.
Across the Nation
More than a month after Christmas the post office is still scrambling to deliver millions of pieces of mail. The Postal Service..