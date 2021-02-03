More New Yorkers Eligible For COVID Vaccine

More New Yorkers are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, and there's a new plan to bring the shots right to local pharmacies.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
More New Yorkers are now eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine, and there's a new plan to bring the shots right to local pharmacies.
CBS2's John Dias has the details.
Public health officials in Glenn County say the county is seeing a high number of cases within the Latino community, but not many..
HuffPost spoke to restaurant workers in New York City about now being eligible for vaccinations even as indoor dining is set to..