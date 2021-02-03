Captain Sir Tom Moore was 'a beacon of light'
Singer Katherine Jenkins has paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore after the war veteran died on Tuesday.

"He was a beacon of light" said the Welsh songstress, "he gave us hope, he gave us strength and positivity in a time when we were all in a dark place".

The 100-year-old raised over £32 million for NHS Charities by walking laps of his garden during the first lockdown.

The two met last year when Katherine presented Captain Moore with a Pride of Britain award.

