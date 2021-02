AOC reveals she is a sexualassault survivor | Oneindia News

In an instagram live chat on Monday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained what happened in the US Capitol building on January 6th in detail.

In the video, she also revealed that she is a sexualassault survivor.

She accused republican lawmakers of trying to play down the seriousness of the riot, and compared them to abusers who attempt to silence and undermine victims. #AOC #AlexandriaOcasioCortez #USCapitol