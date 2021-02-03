Fire on set of 'Adipurush' on first day of shoot | Fire breaks out at 'Adipurush' set
A fire broke out on the sets of Om Raut's upcoming biggie Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, on Tuesday, which was the first day of the film's shoot.

