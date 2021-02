Watching these two mismatched dogs play will make your day!

Rambo the Cavalier King Charles loves nothing more than to play with his best buddy Samson the giant Newfoundland.

Today the game is fetch and they both love love this game, even when they both have to fight over who gets the toy.

They play very fair and nice today.

Mom decided to give them treats and they get even more excited!

She gets Rambo to circle for the treat but Samson decides it’s not worth the effort.

Thankfully mom gives in anyway.

Too cute!