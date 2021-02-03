Hourglass - GMK 020321

Lyssa High talks with Beth Hourigan from Hourglass Aesthetics & Salon about Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy

C1 3 speaker 1: hi guys.

We are here at hourglass aesthetics and salon, and i am here with miss beth hourigan.

She is the owner.

Beth, thank you again for having us.

Speaker 2: hello.

Thanks for being here.

Speaker 1: now, this time we're going tobe talking about hormone therapy, specifically bio-identical hormone therapy.what exactly is this?

Speaker 2: so, bio-identical hormonetherapy that we do, we go through a company called bio t medical, and i lovethis.

This is just something that's right up my alley.

I'm in my forties andi've got all the symptoms. so, we'll bring patients in.

We have a nursepractitioner and a physician that work with our patients.

We'll do blood drawsfirst and check your hormone levels and thyroid levels and see where you are.

Speaker 1: okay.

Speaker 2: and then if you're someonewho needs treatment, we bring you back in, we go through all the results withyou, and we can give you bio- identical hormones via pellets.

So, women getpelleted every three to four months, men every six months.

But if you've gotlike you're feeling lethargic, you're tired, you don't have the energy that youused to have, it's tough for you to lose weight, you've got brain fog, yourlibido is low.

These are all classic symptoms. speaker 1: that's my life right now.

Speaker 2: mine too, before i got thepellets.

It's really amazing.

We work with this company that is so incrediblebecause they have 30 years of experience.

We have all of that data to back usup and to help us dose correctly, and we really micromanage the patients at firstto make sure that you're happy with your dose, that you're not having any sideeffects, and that you're really just feeling like you at 25 or 27 or 30.

You'rejust feeling good again.

And i shouldn't even put a number on it because thereare some 30- year-olds that battle with having their hormones out of whack andit really can mess with you and your thyroid can be out of whack.

So, this isjust something that we've really kind of geeked out with.

We love it.

It'sincredible.

And we have a membership that makes it extremely cost- effective.

Speaker 1: yes.

Now, with yourmembership real quick, how does that work?

You join?

You come in and you joinfor a year, or how does that work?

Speaker 2: sure.

Well, step one is to doa blood draw.

So, we just want to make sure that you're a good candidate.

Speaker 1: right.

Speaker 2: and once you join themembership, you come in and every time that you need a boost or