Dido Harding: 20,000 people a day ignoring Test and Trace instructions to self-isolate

Around 20,000 people a day contacted by the Test and Trace system are not fully complying with instructions to self-isolate, MPs have heard.Baroness Dido Harding, head of NHS Test and Trace, said research has shown that between 20% and 40% of people contacted by the programme are not fully self-isolating after being instructed to do so.