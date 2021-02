Mia Khalifa joins Rihanna on farmers protest | Indian stars push back | Oneindia News

Pop star Rihanna's tweet in support of farmers caused the international spotlight to turn to the movement.

Rihanna's tweet and Greta Thuberg's support prompted reactions from Indian celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and even Karan Johar.

And if there wasn't enough buzz already, former adult star Mia Khalifa too lent her weight in support of the farmers.

