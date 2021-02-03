Captain Sir Tom Moore 'was a light of inspiration'

Priti Patel has paid tribute to "hero" Captain Sir Tom Moore after the veteran died on Tuesday.

"He was a light of inspiration at a time when we have suffered a great deal" said the Home Secretary.

The 100-year-old war veteran raised over £32 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden during the first lockdown.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's commemorative clap to remember Sir Tom, the Home Secretary said: "All of us will think of him very fondly and really cherish the work that he did throughout the pandemic".

Report by Thomasl.

