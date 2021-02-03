Credit: In the Know: Finds

Jackie Aina’s fabulous lifestyle brand makes the most luxurious and affordable candles and accessories

Nigerian American beauty content creator Jackie Aina founded the lifestyle brand FORVR Mood.

She wanted to create a brand that’s light, fun and prioritizes feeling good.

FORVR Mood is a Black-owned business that sells luxurious and beautifully designed candles and accessories accessible to everyone.

You can shop FORVR Mood’s entire collection or browse through its wonderful gift sets.

You’ll become obsessed! Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.