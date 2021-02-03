Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 3, 2021

UMC hosts blood drive today

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views
UMC hosts blood drive today
UMC hosts blood drive today

Because of the pandemic, blood donations are in short supply.

You can help fill the need by rolling up your sleeve.

ROLLING UP YOUR SLEEVE.U-MC IS HOSTING A BLOOD DRIVEOUTSIDE ITS MAIN ENTRANCE ONCHARLESTON FROM NINE A-M- TOSIX P-M.THE HOSPITAL ASKS THAT YOU MAKEAN APPOINMENT BEFORE SHOWINGUP-- YOU CAN DO THAT ONLINEAT BLOOD HERO DOT COM OR BYCALLING 877-258-4825GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS----GETTING BACK TO NORMALTHE TOP INFECTIOUS DISEASEDOCTOR WEIGHING IN ON THE MAG

Advertisement

Related news coverage

NLVPD hosts blood drive today

NLVPD hosts blood drive today

The coronavirus is also increasing the need for blood donations. The North Las Vegas Police Department is holding a blood drive..

KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas

You might like